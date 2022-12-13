In a few months, Manchester art-poppers Dutch Uncles will come back with True Entertainment, their first new album in six years. The band already shared the album’s title track, and now they’ve dropped another single. “Poppin'” is an arch, twitchy track built on a funky, bubbling bassline. In a press release, the band says, “If you like the Brian Eno-produced Talking Heads albums then you might like this too.” There’s definitely a whole lot of David Byrne in the way that Duncan Wallis sings the song. Check it out below.

True Entertainment is out 3/10 on Memphis Industries.