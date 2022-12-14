Watch Billie Eilish Sing “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” At Hometown Show

Watch Billie Eilish Sing “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” At Hometown Show

Billie Eilish is wrapping up the year with a run of shows at the Kia Forum in her Los Angeles hometown. Tuesday night was the first of three concerts she’ll do this week, and she had some surprises in store for the audience. Eilish covered “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” toward the end of the show. The holiday standard debuted in the classic film Meet Me In St. Louis and was sung by Judy Garland, though Eilish sang the slightly cheerier lyrics for the also-popular Frank Sinatra version.

She also brought out Labrinth, the English musician best known at this point for his contributions to the Euphoria soundtrack. They did his tracks “Mount Everest” and “I’ve Never Felt So Alone” together. The latter song has never been officially been released, though it was a hit on TikTok after it featured in an episode of the HBO show’s second season. (Eilish had her own track with Rosalía featured in Euphoria last year.)

Watch video from the show below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmLQEeijDTM/

