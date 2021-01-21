Billie Eilish & Rosalía – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Rosalía and Billie Eilish have been two of the most exciting and inventive forces in pop music in recent years, so the thought of them teaming up on a song is tantalizing. Talk of a duet has been percolating for well over a year now; as of April, Rosalía told Zane Lowe she was just waiting on Eilish’s vocal tracks. Apparently Eilish finally sent them because the song is done, and as of right now it’s out.

Titled “Lo Vas A Olvidar” — which translates to “You Will Forget It” — the song was conceived for HBO’s hit series Euphoria, for which Zendaya recently won an Emmy for her portrayal of a teenage addict. The ominous and minimal track features Eilish singing in Spanish and is built around the hook “No olvidar/ Can you let it go?” It’s set to appear in a new episode called “Part 2: Jules” premiering this Sunday, Jan. 24, but first you can see it via the official music video, directed by Nabil. Watch below.