Daisy Edgar-Jones Cast As Carole King In Beautiful Musical Film Adaptation

Daisy Edgar-Jones has been cast as Carole King in the film adaptation of Beautiful, the jukebox musical based on King’s life that ran on Broadway between 2014 and 2019. “Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger,” King said in a statement to Variety. “She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance.”

After her breakout role in the Sally Rooney miniseries Normal People in 2020, Edgar-Jones has gone on to have starring roles in Where The Crawdads Sing, Under The Banner Of Heaven, and Fresh.

The Beautiful film adaptation will be directed by Lisa Cholodenko, who also co-wrote the script alongside Stuart Blumberg. Beautiful utilizes many of the songs that King wrote over her long and storied career. King was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame last year by Taylor Swift.