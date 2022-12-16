We already have an album version of Rosalía’s mambo bop “Despechá,” which appears on MOTOMAMI, one of my favorite pop albums of 2022. It’s also one of three tracks — including “Hentai” and “La Fama” — the Spanish singer performed at the 2022 Latin Grammys. Earlier in the week, Rosalía teased a remix version of “Despechá,” asking fans who they thought would be delivering a guest verse. Then Cardi B chimed in, tweeting, “Tomorrow.” Sure enough, Rosalía has confirmed Cardi’s guest spot on the “Despechá” remix, adding that it would be out at midnight tonight.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about working with Cardi B on the remix, Rosalía said:

I mean, I always wanted to work with her. Since long time ago, I wanted to make music with her. And she knows I love her music, and she always supports me too. So I was like, “This song is inspired in Mambo, it’s inspired in musica Dominicana.” And she’s Dominican, so who else is going to understand this better than her? You know what I mean? And she knows it’s inspired in this type of music, inspired in Omega, this type of song is inspired in Omega… So she understands all of that is, it’s part of her. So I thought that it made complete sense. And she also loves the song. So I really love how she sounds when she rapping it sounds urgent. So when she’s singing it, it sounds fresh. So it’s really cool. …her energy’s like, oh, the strongest. Her energy’s super pure and strong. I think that everybody can feel that. It doesn’t matter if you have seen her on stage or you have just seen her through your phone, everybody feels it, because that’s how special she is.

When she released “Despechá” in July, Rosalía revealed: “There are many ways to be Despechá, in this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets… This is the place from where I make music, from where I did it when I first started and where I will continue to until God says so.”

She added, “I’m grateful for having been able to travel in recent years and have learned from music from other places including the DR, where artists like Fefita La Grande, Juan Luis Guerra and Omega have inspired me and without them this song would not exist.”

Listen to Rosalía’s “Despechá” remix featuring Cardi B below.

HOY a las 00:00 con LA CARDIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII @iamcardib ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 — R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) December 15, 2022

