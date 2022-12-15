They Are Gutting A Body Of Water’s Douglas Dulgarian Released A Rap EP As FC Goris

New Music December 15, 2022 By Rachel Brodsky
New Music December 15, 2022 6:59 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Last month, Philadelphia experimentalists They Are Gutting A Body Of Water put out a rap track called “beauty lighter” via SoundCloud. Now, lead singer Douglas Dulgarian has shared a three-song rap EP under the name FC goris. The three EP tracks are called “GORUS,” “BLUE STRAWS,” and “CAROUSEL.” They also feature samples from Lily Chou-Chou and Boards Of Canada.

“I made a rap album bc we’re all gonna die someday and you should follow your heart esp if it’s to make diss tracks and sample some of your favorite songs,” Dulgarian explains on an Instagram Story. “Been mostly quiet art it bc the normal whiteboy to rapper pipeline is mostly wack but idk I should give it a bump bc i rly did put my best foot forward and it def bangs,” he adds. “It is named after one of the towns my family is from in Armenia. I am not a rapper and I will not be doing this again.”

Whether or not Dulgarian makes good on “not doing this again,” the EP is still absolutely worth checking out.

