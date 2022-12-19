Bob Dylan Doesn’t Watch “Disgusting” And “Dog Ass” TV Shows

Bob Dylan doesn’t do too many interviews these days, but he still can still hit us with a memorable quote whenever he wants. To promote his new book The Philosophy Of Modern Song, Dylan recently answered some questions from The Wall Street Journal and provided some good lines.

For instance, when asked what he’s been binging lately, Bob Dylan gave this answer: “Coronation Street, Father Brown, and some early Twilight Zones. I know they’re old-fashioned, but they make me feel at home. I’m no fan of packaged programs or news shows. I never watch anything foul-smelling or evil. Nothing disgusting, nothing dog ass.”

Dylan also says that social media sites “bring happiness to a lot of people. Some people even discover love there. It’s fantastic if you’re a sociable person; the communication lines are wide open. You can refashion anything, blot out memories and change history. But they can divide and separate us, as well.”

Dylan says that he stays fit by boxing and sparring: “It’s functional and detached from trends. It’s a limitless playground, and you don’t need an app.” He says that he keeps touring because “it is a perfect way to stay anonymous and still be a member of the social order. You’re the master of your fate. But it’s not an easy path to take, not fun and games.” And he explains why he thanks “the crew from Dunkin Donuts” in his new book: “They were compassionate, supportive, and they went the extra mile.”

In an expanded version of the Q&A on his website you’ll also learn which modern artists Dylan’s found memorable. It’s a list that includes Klaxons and Julian Casablancas: