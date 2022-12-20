H&M’s New Justin Bieber Merch Is Trash, Says Justin Bieber

H&M recently rolled out a new line of Justin Bieber merchandise, which apparently was news to Justin Bieber. On his Instagram story, the pop star disassociated himself from the collection and urged his followers not to buy it. “I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M… all without my permission and approval,” Bieber wrote. “SMH I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.” In a separate message, Bieber reiterated, “The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it, don’t buy it.”

In a statement to Reuters, a rep for H&M responded, “As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures.”

The product line includes T-shirts and sweatshirts with Bieber’s face, the phrase “World Tour,” or the phrase “I miss you more than life,” excerpted from Bieber’s hit “Ghost.”