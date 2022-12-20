Gwen Stefani Talks Reuniting With No Doubt: “It Feels Like Everyone Is, Right?”

News December 20, 2022 11:31 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Gwen Stefani gave a new interview to the Wall Street Journal ahead of the new season of The Voice — which will be the last one for her husband, country star Blake Shelton, who she met through doing the show. With Shelton leaving The Voice, the Q&A touches on Stefani’s own plans for the future, including the chances of a No Doubt reunion. Here’s what Stefani had to say about that:

What are the odds of anything? I was just on The Drew Barrymore Show. She was one of my favorite celebrities when I was a little girl, and now I was just on the show with her. Anything can happen. I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt. We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right? All the ’90s people — Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes.

Sounds like there’s at least some doubt? Our We’ve Got A File On You interview with Stefani was one of my favorite of the series, and you can revisit it here.

