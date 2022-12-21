The third night of Yo La Tengo’s Hannukah residency at Bowery Ballroom featured another awesome assortment of covers and guests. After an assist from Steve Shelley earlier this week, his Sonic Youth bandmate Lee Ranaldo played much of Tuesday’s show with YLT, including a suitably loud and droning cover of the Velvet Underground’s “Run Run Run.” Bill Nace — who plays with another Sonic Youth alum, Kim Gordon, in Body/Head — was involved as well.

Yo La also covered Bobby “Blue” Bland’s “Turn On Your Love Light” and Bob Dylan’s “Love Minus Zero/No Limit” and opened their encore with the Monkees’ “Take A Giant Step.” Then came three songs with Lucy Dacus, a noted Yo La Tengo stan who has covered “Tom Courtenay” and once made an “Autumn Sweater” TikTok. Dacus has also previously covered Carole King, which made her a great fit for a week in which YLT are gravitating toward King’s songbook. Last night, their show ended with Dacus singing the Ronettes’ King-penned “Walking In The Rain,” her own “First Time,” and King’s “Home Again.”

Check out some footage from the gig below, as well as the setlist via setlist.fm.

Night 3 of Yo La Tengo’s Hanukkah shows had: – David Cross dressed as Ira’s rabbi answering questions about Judaism

– an incredible Run Run Run Velvet Underground cover

– and most importantly, Lucy Dacus as a surprise guest! Honestly a perfect show pic.twitter.com/6ytDVUIKFS — Sam McCann🌹 (@SamMcCann) December 21, 2022

SETLIST:

“Turn On Your Love Light” (Bobby “Blue” Bland cover)

“Everyday”

“Demons”

“Let’s Do It Wrong”

“Evanescent Psychic Pez Drop”

“Satellite”

“I’m On My Way”

“Paul Is Dead”

“Love Minus Zero/No Limit” (Bob Dylan cover)

“My Heart’s Reflection”

“Run, Run, Run” (The Velvet Underground cover)

“Nothing To Hide”

“Tom Courtenay”

“Artificial Heart”

“Mushroom Cloud Of Hiss”

ENCORE:

“Take A Giant Step” (The Monkees cover)

“Walking In The Rain” (The Ronettes cover) (with Lucy Dacus)

“First Time” (Lucy Dacus cover) (with Lucy Dacus)

“Home Again” (Carole King cover) (with Lucy Dacus)