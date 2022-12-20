Yo La Tengo Played Covers With Sleater-Kinney, Raincoats, & Bangles Members At Last Night’s Hanukkah Show

Yo La Tengo continued their annual Hannukah shows at Bowery Ballroom Monday night with another set speckled with covers and special guests. At Sunday’s opening night, the band — who have a new album called This Stupid World on the way — welcomed members of Lambchop and Pavement to the stage. This time it was Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker, the Raincoats’ Gina Burch, and the Bangles’ Vicki Peterson on hand.

During Monday’s encore, YLT covered “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” — penned by Carole King and Gerry Goffin, first made famous by the Shirelles, and featured in my colleague Tom Breihan’s new book The Number Ones — with help from Burch. They also did two songs with Tucker: Neil Diamond’s “Solitary Man” and “Shape Of Things To Come,” penned by Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil and first performed by fictional band Max Frost And The Troopers. The show ended with a run through “Banana Splits (Tra La La Song)” from ’60s children’s TV show The Banana Splits, as covered by the Dickies, with assists from Burch, Tucker, and Peterson.

Sonic Youth’s Steve Shelley was also on hand to help out with a number of covers and originals. Check out the setlist (via setlist.fm) and lots of videos below.

Corin Tucker, Gina Birch of The Raincoats, Vicki Peterson of The Bangles with Yo La Tengo and Steve Shelley playing The Banana Splits theme pic.twitter.com/Jz956T24ij — Erik (@eriksutch) December 20, 2022

Gina Birch and Yo La Tengo doing The Shirelles “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?” pic.twitter.com/MBxoozKq02 — Erik (@eriksutch) December 20, 2022

What if members of the bangles, the raincoats, sleater-kinney, sonic youth, and yo la tengo had super group? pic.twitter.com/BhxPnTaI14 — Jonas Weir (@JonasWEIRD) December 20, 2022

SETLIST:

“The Story Of Jazz”

“Radar Eyes” (The Godz cover)

“Here To Fall”

“Here You Are”

“I Was The Fool Beside You For Too Long”

“Madeline”

“Song For Mahila”

“Shadows”

“Detouring America With Horns”

“Sunday Morning” (The Velvet Underground cover)

“Stupid Things”

“Big Day Coming (Second Version)”

“The Kid With The Replaceable Head” (Richard Hell & The Voidoids cover)

“Drug Test”

“The Story Of Yo La Tango”

ENCORE:

“Tell Me When It’s Over” (The Dream Syndicate cover)

“Will You Love Me Tomorrow” (The Shirelles cover) (with Gina Birch)

“Solitary Man” (Neil Diamond cover) (with Corin Tucker)

“Shape Of Things To Come” (Max Frost And The Troopers cover) (with Corin Tucker)

“Banana Split (The Tra La La Song)” (The Dickies cover) (with Corin Tucker, Gina Birch, Vicki Peterson)