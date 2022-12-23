Tory Lanez Found Guilty In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez has been found guilty on all three counts in the 2020 shooting case involving Megan Thee Stallion. The Canadian rapper has been convicted of assault with a firearm, having a concealed and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm.

During a nine-day trial in Los Angeles, prosecutors alleged that Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) became drunk and irate with Megan following a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in the Hollywood Hills when, as they sat in an SUV, “Meg had insulted his skills as a musical artist.” Lanez then “pulled [Megan] by the hair” and “either punched her or slapped her” before shooting her in the foot.

Meanwhile, defense attorney George Mgdesyan argued that the case was all about jealousy — specifically Megan being jealous of former friend and assistant Kelsey Harris, who was not on trial but had previously dated Lanez and took the stand, claiming she witnessed Lanez shoot Megan.

In sworn testimonies, Megan and Harris recalled Lanez asking them to lie to authorities and promising to pay one million dollars for their silence. Mgdesyan theorized that Harris actually shot Megan, mentioning a witness who claimed that the two women had been in a fistfight and that one of them had been holding a gun. Mgdesyan explicitly said that Megan Thee Stallion is “lying about her story.”

Prosecutors also pointed to voicemails and texts Lanez sent to Harris and Megan in the aftermath of the incident, where he apologized for his behavior but does not actually admit to a crime.

Lanez, who declined to take the stand, now faces up to 23 years in prison and possible deportment.