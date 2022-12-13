Megan Thee Stallion testified today in the ongoing trial against Tory Lanez in Los Angeles. Two and a half years ago, Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after a party in the Hollywood Hills and is currently charged with assault with a firearm and gun possession. The Los Angeles District Attorney has also added a third felony charge, discharging a firearm with gross negligence. In her sworn testimony, Megan recalled how after Lanez shot her, she recalled him “apologizing” and saying, “Please don’t say anything. I’ll give y’all a million dollars. I can’t go to jail. I already got caught with a gun before.'”

As Rolling Stone reports, Megan said she lied to the police, telling them she’d stepped on glass. When asked why she didn’t tell the truth at first, she said: “This was the height of police brutality and George Floyd, and if I said this man just shot me, I didn’t know if they might shoot first and ask questions later.”

Megan added: “In the Black community, in my community, it’s not really acceptable to be cooperating with police officers.” She also said that “as a woman” in the music industry, “people have a hard time believing you anyway.”

Megan’s friend Kelsey Harris, who was with the rapper that night, is expected to corroborate Megan’s testimony on the stand later this week. Lanez’s defense attorney George Mgdesyan, meanwhile, has put forth the theory that it was Harris who shot Megan.

If he’s convicted on all three of his charges, Lanez faces a possible 22 years in prison. He didn’t testify today, but he did bring his 5-year-old with him to court.