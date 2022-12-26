The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023

Every December, after we’ve published Stereogum’s best-of-the-year lists, we turn our attention to what’s coming out over next 12 months. When it comes to great music we are nothing if not greedy.

In compiling the 101 Most Anticipated Albums list, we start with already announced releases, then factor in hints shared by artists on social media and in interviews along with credible online rumors. We leave out anything based solely on wild speculation, so sorry once again Frank Ocean fans. Also, we are not prepared to call Rihanna a liar:

Twenty of the LPs from last year’s countdown ended up placing among Stereogum’s 50 Best Albums Of 2022, so we were definitely right to anticipate those. At the same time, you’ll find some releases below that have appeared on our list year after year without ever materializing. Call it naïvety — or masochism — but this time we like our chances.

As for how we arrived at the rankings, we considered each artist’s previous release and, when possible, listened to advanced singles from or a full promo copy of their upcoming album. Our survey will inevitably offer an incomplete picture of music of 2023. Think of how many surprise albums are coming our way, for example. Or how many King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard albums we had to leave out so the band wouldn’t monopolize the list.

Keep scrolling after #1 for a few hundred honorable mentions and, as always, let us know what you’re psyched about in the comments.

101. Gorillaz – Cracker Island (2/24, Warner)

100. The Tubs – Dead Meat (1/27, Trouble In Mind)

99. Wild Nothing

98. Iggy Pop – Every Loser (1/6, Atlantic/Gold Tooth)

97. Sunny War – Anarchist Gospel (2/3, New West)

96. Pile – All Fiction (2/17, Exploding In Sound)

95. Chris Farren

94. Civic – Taken By Force (2/10, Cooking Vinyl/ATO)

<a href="https://civicivic.bandcamp.com/album/taken-by-force">Taken By Force by Civic</a>

93. KAYTRANADA

92. John Cale – MERCY (1/20, Double Six/Domino)

91. New Pagans – Making Circles Of Our Own (2/17, Big Scary Monsters)

90. Janelle Monáe

89. Geese

88. Hotline TNT

87. Superdrag

What if we made our best LP in 2023? — Superdrag (@superdrag_sound) November 17, 2022

86. Queens Of The Stone Age

85. Fucked Up – One Day (1/27, Merge)

84. 100 Gecs – 10000 gecs (3/17, Dog Show/Atlantic)

83. Depeche Mode – Memento Mori (March, Columbia/Mute)

82. Shura

81. Youth Lagoon

new Youth Lagoon album coming — Trevor Powers (@trevorpowersss) November 10, 2022

80. MSPAINT

79. Paul Simon

78. Incendiary

77. Travis Scott – Utopia

76. Oozing Wound – We Cater To Cowards (1/27, Thrill Jockey)

75. Stay Inside

74. Andy Shauf – Norm (2/10, Anti-)

73. Neon Indian

72. Autre Ne Veut

71. Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy (2/3, Ninja Tune)

70. awakebutstillinbed

69. Mariah The Scientist

68. Obituary – Dying Of Everything (1/13, Relapse)

<a href="https://obituary.bandcamp.com/album/dying-of-everything">Dying of Everything by Obituary</a>

67. Glass Beach

66. The Folk Implosion

65. White Reaper – Asking For A Ride (1/27, Roadrunner)

64. Code Orange

63. Drop Nineteens – Hard Light

Thought you might be curious to see the first shot of us together in 30ish years. We’re looking forward to seeing YOU in 2023…

Photo: Larissa Doronina pic.twitter.com/iruDE0SHtk — Drop Nineteens Official (@drop_nineteens) December 9, 2022

62. Frail Body

61. Shame – Food For Worms (2/24, Dead Oceans)

60. Unknown Mortal Orchestra

59. Nation Of Language

58. A$AP Rocky – Don’t Be Dumb

The origin of A$AP Rocky's next album title, DON'T BE DUMB.#asaprocky pic.twitter.com/0QJCn5P36J — A$AP ROCKY WILL HAVE AOTY (@AgboBabi) December 17, 2022

57. Baroness

56. Westerman

55. Home Is Where

54. Porno For Pyros

53. Margo Price – Strays (1/13, Loma Vista)

<a href="https://margoprice.bandcamp.com/album/strays-2">Strays by Margo Price</a>

52. Halsey

51. Ride

50. Squid

49. Boldy James

48. Rid Of Me

47. Grimes – Book 1

46. Bully

45. Jay-Z

44. M83

43. PinkPantheress

42. Charles Bissell

41. Bartees Strange

It’s been really cool seeing these mentions. Farm to table is cool. The next one is a motherfucker though. https://t.co/13AhaIHuyb — STRANGE (@Bartees_Strange) December 16, 2022

40. MGMT

39. Tems

38. Cardi B

37. 200 Stab Wounds

36. U.S. Girls

35. Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You (2/14, Sony Music/The Orchard/Perpetual Novice)

<a href="https://carolinepolachek.bandcamp.com/album/desire-i-want-to-turn-into-you">Desire, I Want To Turn Into You by Caroline Polachek</a>

34. Portrayal Of Guilt

33. Jenny Lewis

32. Yaeji

31. One Step Closer

30. Death Grips

29. Yo La Tengo – This Stupid World (2/10, Matador)

<a href="https://yolatengo.bandcamp.com/album/this-stupid-world">This Stupid World by Yo La Tengo</a>

28. Thundercat

27. Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (3/10, Polydor/Interscope)

26. Kelela – RAVEN (2/10, Warp)

25. The Cure

24. Yves Tumor

23. Romy

22. Everything But The Girl

https://twitter.com/ebtg/status/1587854159885357062

21. Dua Lipa

20. Paramore – This Is Why (2/10, Atlantic)

19. Jesus Piece

18. PJ Harvey

17. Militarie Gun

16. Michael Stipe

15. The National

14. Fugitive

13. Jessie Ware

12. Ice Spice

11. Charly Bliss

10. Fever Ray – Radical Romantics (3/10, Mute)

<a href="https://feverray.bandcamp.com/album/radical-romantics">Radical Romantics by Fever Ray</a>

9. Wet Leg

8. Olivia Rodrigo

7. Peter Gabriel – i/o

6. Oneohtrix Point Never

5. Beyoncé

https://twitter.com/Genius/status/1552679032306663431

4. Wednesday

3. Sky Ferreira – Masochism

2. My Bloody Valentine

1. boygenius

***

BONUS BEATS: And here’s what else we expect in 2023, in alphabetical order…

@ – Mind Palace Music

10,000 Maniacs

A Certain Ratio – 1982

Adam Lambert – High Drama

AJJ

AJR

Algiers – Shook

All Out War – Celestial Rot

Altin Gün

Aly & AJ – With Love From

Amber Arcades – Barefoot On Diamond Road

Anna B Savage – in|FLUX

Anti-Flag – Lies They Tell Our Children

Arlo Parks

August Burns Red – Death Below

Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors

Baaba Maal – Being

Babymetal – The Other One

Bad Bad Hats – It Hurts (10th Anniversary Edition) EP

Bass Drum Of Death – Say I Won’t

Beauty Pill – Blue Period anthology

Bebe Rexha

Belinda Carlisle

Belly (the band)

Ben Gregory

Big Laugh – Consume Me

BIG|BRAVE – nature morte

Billy Nomates – CACTI

Black Belt Eagle Scout – The Land, The Water, The Sky

Black Pumas

Blanck Mass

Blink-182

Blondie

Blondshell

Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol.17

Bob Weir – Ace (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

Brainiac – The Predator Nominate EP

Bring Me The Horizon

Brittney Spencer

Bruce Springsteen – Only The Strong Survive: Covers Vol. 2

Carly Simon – Live At Grand Central

Caroline Rose

Charlotte Cornfield

Chlöe

Christina Aguilera – La Luz EP

Circa Waves – Never Going Under

Codefendants

Coldplay

Complete Mountain Almanac – Complete Mountain Almanac

Corey Taylor

Courtney Love

Crosslegged – Another Blue

Darius Rucker – CAROLYN’S BOY

Dave Matthews Band

Dave Rowntree – Radio Songs

David Brewis – The Soft Struggles

David Guetta

Death Valley Girls – Islands In The Sky

Decisive Pink

dEUS – How To Replace It

Diddy

Dolly Parton

Don Letts – Outta Sync

Dougie Poole – The Rainbow Wheel Of Death

Dove Cameron

Dropkick Murphys

Dutch Uncles – True Entertainment

Earth – Even Hell Has Its Heroes Soundtrack

Ed Sheeran

Elegant Weapons – Horns For A Halo

Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven

Eluvium – (Whirring Marvels In) Consensus Reality

Endless, Nameless – Living Without

Enslaved – Heimdal

FAIM – Your Life And Nothing Else

Fake Names – Expendables

Fall Out Boy

Fatoumata Diawara

Filter

Foyer Red

Fran – Leaving

Frankie Rose

Free Range – Practice

Gabriels – Angels And Queens Part Two

Gaz Coombes – Turn The Car Around

Generationals

Gina Birch – I Play My Bass Loud

Godcaster – Godcaster

Godsmack – Lighting Up The Sky

Gone To Color – Gone To Color RMXS

Gord Downie & Bob Rock

Graham Nash – Now

Green Day

Greta Van Fleet

Gruff Rhys – The Almond & The Seahorse (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Guided By Voices – LA LA LAND

H. Hawkline – Milk For Flowers

H.C. McEntire – Every Acre

Heavy Blanket – Moon Is

Hello Mary – Hello Mary

Hellripper

Hulder

Hundred Reasons – Glorious Sunset

In Flames – Foregone

Insomnium – Anno 1969

J.T. IV – The Future

Jackie Mendoza – Galaxia de Emociones

James Yorkston, Nina Persson, & The Second Hand Orchestra – The Great White Sea Eagle

Jen Cloher – I Am the River, The River Is Me

Jennifer Lopez – This Is Me … Now

Jenny O. – Spectra

JFDR

Joe Bonamassa

Joe Henry – All The Eye Can See

John Bence – Archangels

John Frusciante – I & II

John-Allison Weiss – The Long Way

Jonah Yano – Portait Of A Dog

Justin Timberlake

Kali Malone – Does Spring Hide Its Joy

Katatonia – Sky Void Of Stars

Kate Davis

Kate Hudson

Kate NV – Wow

Kele – The Flames Pt. 2

Kelela – RAVEN

Kelly Clarkson

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Kevin Abstract

Khalid

Kid Cudi

Kid Koala – Creatures Of The Late Afternoon

Kimbra – A Reckoning

King Tuff – Smalltown Stardust

Kings Of Chaos

Kississippi

koleżanka – Alone With The Sound The Mind Makes

Kosaya Gora – Kosogor

Ladytron – Time’s Arrow

Lael Neale

Laraaji – Segue To Infinity Box Set

Lewis Capaldi – Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent

LIES

Lisa O’Neill – All Of This Is Chance

Liturgy – 93696

Liv.e – Girl In The Half Pearl

Lonnie Holley

Louise Post

Lowly – Keep Up The Good Work

Mac DeMarco

Malleus

Maluma

Man On Man

Mandy, Indiana

Måneksin – Rush!

Mannie Fresh And The Cool Kids

Martin Frawley – The Wannabe

Mary Timony

Meet Me @ The Altar

Meg Baird – Furling

Metal Bubble Trio

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Miley Cyrus

Miss Grit – Follow The Cyborg

Moby

MOLLY – Picturesque

Morrissey – Bonfire Of Teenagers

Motörhead – Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic

Mudhoney

mui zyu – Rotten Bun For An Eggless Century

Nakhane – Bastard Jargon

Narrow Head – Moments Of Clarity

Natalie Merchant – Keep Your Courage

Neil Gaiman + FourPlay String Quartet – Signs Of Life

New Found Glory – Make The Most Of It

New Order – Low-Life (Definitive Edition)

New Pagans – Making Circles Of Our Own

Niall Horan

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Nicole

Normani

Now More Than Ever – Creatrix

Nuovo Testamento – Love Lines

Obituary – Dying Of Everything

Oddisee – To What End

Offset

Orbital – Optical Delusion

Overmono

Palehound

Palette Knife – New Game+

Patrick Wolf – The Night Safari EP

Paul Carrack – Don’t Wait Too Long

Peace

Pearl Jam

Pearla – Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming

Pelican – City Of Echoes (Deluxe)

Pernice Brothers

Pharrell – Phriends

Philip Selway – Strange Dance

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Land Of Sleeper

Pink – Trustfall

POSH SWAT – POSH SWAT

Puscifer – Existential Reckoning: Rewired

Quasi – Breaking The Balls Of History

R. Ring – War Poems, We Rested

Raavi

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Rebecca Black – Let Her Burn

Rival Sons – Darkfighter

Robert Forster – The Candle And The Flame

Robin Taylor Zander

Runnner – Like Dying Stars, We’re Reaching Out

Ruston Kelly

Ryuichi Sakamoto – 12

Sam Smith – Gloria

Samia – Honey

Sanguisugabogg

Saweetie – Pretty Bitch Music

Say Hi – Elocution Prattle

SBTRKT

Scott McMicken – Shabang

Screaming Females

Secret Machines – The Moth, The Lizard, And The Secret Machines

See You Next Tuesday – Distractions

Selena Gomez

SG Lewis – AudioLust & HigherLove

Shana Cleveland

Shania Twain – Queen Of Me

Sial – Sangkar EP

Skull Practitioners – Negative Stars

Skullpresser

Sleaford Mods

slowthai

SLUG – Thy Socialite

Snoop Dogg – Missionary

Sparks

Steady Holiday – Newfound Oxygen

Steve Mason – Brothers & Sisters

Steve Vai – Vai/Gash

Story Of The Year – Tear Me To Pieces

Sunroof – Electronic Music Improvisations Vol. 2

Supreme Beings Of Leisure – 22

Susanna Hoffs

Tanukichan

Taylor Swift – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Tennis – Pollen

The Arcs – Electrophonic Chronic

The Bad Ends – The Power And The Glory

The Band Of Heathens – Simple Things

The Blaze – Jungle

The Brian Jonestown Massacre – The Future Is Your Past

The C.I.A. – Surgery Channel

The Church – The Hypnogogue

The Go! Team – The Get Up Sequence Part Two

The Golden Dregs – Grace And Dignity

The HIRS Collective – We’re Still Here

The Kid Laroi

The Killers

The Last Rockstars

The Lemon Twigs

The Libertines

The Men – New York City

The Moss – Insomnia EP

The Necks – Travel

The Rolling Stones – GRRR Live!

The Smashing Pumpkins – Atum: A Rock Opera In Three Acts

The Subways – Uncertain Joys

The Waeve – The Waeve

The Whiffs – Scratch ‘N’ Sniff

The Winery Dogs – III

Timber Timbre

Tré Burt

Tribunal – The Weight Of Remembrance

triton. – Sundown In Oaktown

Tropical Fuck Storm – Submersive Behavior EP

UNI & The Urchins – Simulator

Uniform

Various Artists – Stoned Cold Country

Velvet Negroni – Bulli

We Are Scientists – Lobes

Xiu Xiu

XL Life – The Boogie Down South

YoshiduO – To The Forest To Live A Truer Life

Young Thug

Yungblud

Zulu – A New Tomorrow