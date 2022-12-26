The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023
Every December, after we’ve published Stereogum’s best-of-the-year lists, we turn our attention to what’s coming out over next 12 months. When it comes to great music we are nothing if not greedy.
In compiling the 101 Most Anticipated Albums list, we start with already announced releases, then factor in hints shared by artists on social media and in interviews along with credible online rumors. We leave out anything based solely on wild speculation, so sorry once again Frank Ocean fans. Also, we are not prepared to call Rihanna a liar:
Twenty of the LPs from last year’s countdown ended up placing among Stereogum’s 50 Best Albums Of 2022, so we were definitely right to anticipate those. At the same time, you’ll find some releases below that have appeared on our list year after year without ever materializing. Call it naïvety — or masochism — but this time we like our chances.
As for how we arrived at the rankings, we considered each artist’s previous release and, when possible, listened to advanced singles from or a full promo copy of their upcoming album. Our survey will inevitably offer an incomplete picture of music of 2023. Think of how many surprise albums are coming our way, for example. Or how many King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard albums we had to leave out so the band wouldn’t monopolize the list.
Keep scrolling after #1 for a few hundred honorable mentions and, as always, let us know what you’re psyched about in the comments.
101. Gorillaz – Cracker Island (2/24, Warner)
100. The Tubs – Dead Meat (1/27, Trouble In Mind)
99. Wild Nothing
98. Iggy Pop – Every Loser (1/6, Atlantic/Gold Tooth)
97. Sunny War – Anarchist Gospel (2/3, New West)
96. Pile – All Fiction (2/17, Exploding In Sound)
95. Chris Farren
94. Civic – Taken By Force (2/10, Cooking Vinyl/ATO)
93. KAYTRANADA
92. John Cale – MERCY (1/20, Double Six/Domino)
91. New Pagans – Making Circles Of Our Own (2/17, Big Scary Monsters)
90. Janelle Monáe
89. Geese
88. Hotline TNT
87. Superdrag
86. Queens Of The Stone Age
85. Fucked Up – One Day (1/27, Merge)
84. 100 Gecs – 10000 gecs (3/17, Dog Show/Atlantic)
83. Depeche Mode – Memento Mori (March, Columbia/Mute)
82. Shura
81. Youth Lagoon
80. MSPAINT
79. Paul Simon
78. Incendiary
77. Travis Scott – Utopia
76. Oozing Wound – We Cater To Cowards (1/27, Thrill Jockey)
75. Stay Inside
74. Andy Shauf – Norm (2/10, Anti-)
73. Neon Indian
72. Autre Ne Veut
71. Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy (2/3, Ninja Tune)
70. awakebutstillinbed
69. Mariah The Scientist
68. Obituary – Dying Of Everything (1/13, Relapse)
67. Glass Beach
66. The Folk Implosion
65. White Reaper – Asking For A Ride (1/27, Roadrunner)
64. Code Orange
63. Drop Nineteens – Hard Light
62. Frail Body
61. Shame – Food For Worms (2/24, Dead Oceans)
60. Unknown Mortal Orchestra
59. Nation Of Language
58. A$AP Rocky – Don’t Be Dumb
57. Baroness
56. Westerman
55. Home Is Where
54. Porno For Pyros
53. Margo Price – Strays (1/13, Loma Vista)
52. Halsey
51. Ride
50. Squid
49. Boldy James
48. Rid Of Me
47. Grimes – Book 1
46. Bully
45. Jay-Z
44. M83
43. PinkPantheress
42. Charles Bissell
41. Bartees Strange
40. MGMT
39. Tems
38. Cardi B
37. 200 Stab Wounds
36. U.S. Girls
35. Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You (2/14, Sony Music/The Orchard/Perpetual Novice)
34. Portrayal Of Guilt
33. Jenny Lewis
32. Yaeji
31. One Step Closer
30. Death Grips
29. Yo La Tengo – This Stupid World (2/10, Matador)
28. Thundercat
27. Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (3/10, Polydor/Interscope)
26. Kelela – RAVEN (2/10, Warp)
25. The Cure
24. Yves Tumor
23. Romy
22. Everything But The Girl
21. Dua Lipa
20. Paramore – This Is Why (2/10, Atlantic)
19. Jesus Piece
18. PJ Harvey
17. Militarie Gun
16. Michael Stipe
15. The National
14. Fugitive
13. Jessie Ware
12. Ice Spice
11. Charly Bliss
10. Fever Ray – Radical Romantics (3/10, Mute)
9. Wet Leg
8. Olivia Rodrigo
7. Peter Gabriel – i/o
6. Oneohtrix Point Never
5. Beyoncé
4. Wednesday
3. Sky Ferreira – Masochism
2. My Bloody Valentine
1. boygenius
BONUS BEATS: And here’s what else we expect in 2023, in alphabetical order…
@ – Mind Palace Music
10,000 Maniacs
A Certain Ratio – 1982
Adam Lambert – High Drama
AJJ
AJR
Algiers – Shook
All Out War – Celestial Rot
Altin Gün
Aly & AJ – With Love From
Amber Arcades – Barefoot On Diamond Road
Anna B Savage – in|FLUX
Anti-Flag – Lies They Tell Our Children
Arlo Parks
August Burns Red – Death Below
Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors
Baaba Maal – Being
Babymetal – The Other One
Bad Bad Hats – It Hurts (10th Anniversary Edition) EP
Bass Drum Of Death – Say I Won’t
Beauty Pill – Blue Period anthology
Bebe Rexha
Belinda Carlisle
Belly (the band)
Ben Gregory
Big Laugh – Consume Me
BIG|BRAVE – nature morte
Billy Nomates – CACTI
Black Belt Eagle Scout – The Land, The Water, The Sky
Black Pumas
Blanck Mass
Blink-182
Blondie
Blondshell
Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol.17
Bob Weir – Ace (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
Brainiac – The Predator Nominate EP
Bring Me The Horizon
Brittney Spencer
Bruce Springsteen – Only The Strong Survive: Covers Vol. 2
Carly Simon – Live At Grand Central
Caroline Rose
Charlotte Cornfield
Chlöe
Christina Aguilera – La Luz EP
Circa Waves – Never Going Under
Codefendants
Coldplay
Complete Mountain Almanac – Complete Mountain Almanac
Corey Taylor
Courtney Love
Crosslegged – Another Blue
Darius Rucker – CAROLYN’S BOY
Dave Matthews Band
Dave Rowntree – Radio Songs
David Brewis – The Soft Struggles
David Guetta
Death Valley Girls – Islands In The Sky
Decisive Pink
dEUS – How To Replace It
Diddy
Dolly Parton
Don Letts – Outta Sync
Dougie Poole – The Rainbow Wheel Of Death
Dove Cameron
Dropkick Murphys
Dutch Uncles – True Entertainment
Earth – Even Hell Has Its Heroes Soundtrack
Ed Sheeran
Elegant Weapons – Horns For A Halo
Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven
Eluvium – (Whirring Marvels In) Consensus Reality
Endless, Nameless – Living Without
Enslaved – Heimdal
FAIM – Your Life And Nothing Else
Fake Names – Expendables
Fall Out Boy
Fatoumata Diawara
Filter
Foyer Red
Fran – Leaving
Frankie Rose
Free Range – Practice
Gabriels – Angels And Queens Part Two
Gaz Coombes – Turn The Car Around
Generationals
Gina Birch – I Play My Bass Loud
Godcaster – Godcaster
Godsmack – Lighting Up The Sky
Gone To Color – Gone To Color RMXS
Gord Downie & Bob Rock
Graham Nash – Now
Green Day
Greta Van Fleet
Gruff Rhys – The Almond & The Seahorse (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Guided By Voices – LA LA LAND
H. Hawkline – Milk For Flowers
H.C. McEntire – Every Acre
Heavy Blanket – Moon Is
Hello Mary – Hello Mary
Hellripper
Hulder
Hundred Reasons – Glorious Sunset
In Flames – Foregone
Insomnium – Anno 1969
J.T. IV – The Future
Jackie Mendoza – Galaxia de Emociones
James Yorkston, Nina Persson, & The Second Hand Orchestra – The Great White Sea Eagle
Jen Cloher – I Am the River, The River Is Me
Jennifer Lopez – This Is Me … Now
Jenny O. – Spectra
JFDR
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Henry – All The Eye Can See
John Bence – Archangels
John Frusciante – I & II
John-Allison Weiss – The Long Way
Jonah Yano – Portait Of A Dog
Justin Timberlake
Kali Malone – Does Spring Hide Its Joy
Katatonia – Sky Void Of Stars
Kate Davis
Kate Hudson
Kate NV – Wow
Kele – The Flames Pt. 2
Kelela – RAVEN
Kelly Clarkson
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Kevin Abstract
Khalid
Kid Cudi
Kid Koala – Creatures Of The Late Afternoon
Kimbra – A Reckoning
King Tuff – Smalltown Stardust
Kings Of Chaos
Kississippi
koleżanka – Alone With The Sound The Mind Makes
Kosaya Gora – Kosogor
Ladytron – Time’s Arrow
Lael Neale
Laraaji – Segue To Infinity Box Set
Lewis Capaldi – Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent
LIES
Lisa O’Neill – All Of This Is Chance
Liturgy – 93696
Liv.e – Girl In The Half Pearl
Lonnie Holley
Louise Post
Lowly – Keep Up The Good Work
Mac DeMarco
Malleus
Maluma
Man On Man
Mandy, Indiana
Måneksin – Rush!
Mannie Fresh And The Cool Kids
Martin Frawley – The Wannabe
Mary Timony
Meet Me @ The Altar
Meg Baird – Furling
Metal Bubble Trio
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Miley Cyrus
Miss Grit – Follow The Cyborg
Moby
MOLLY – Picturesque
Morrissey – Bonfire Of Teenagers
Motörhead – Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic
Mudhoney
mui zyu – Rotten Bun For An Eggless Century
Nakhane – Bastard Jargon
Narrow Head – Moments Of Clarity
Natalie Merchant – Keep Your Courage
Neil Gaiman + FourPlay String Quartet – Signs Of Life
New Found Glory – Make The Most Of It
New Order – Low-Life (Definitive Edition)
New Pagans – Making Circles Of Our Own
Niall Horan
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Nicole
Normani
Now More Than Ever – Creatrix
Nuovo Testamento – Love Lines
Obituary – Dying Of Everything
Oddisee – To What End
Offset
Orbital – Optical Delusion
Overmono
Palehound
Palette Knife – New Game+
Patrick Wolf – The Night Safari EP
Paul Carrack – Don’t Wait Too Long
Peace
Pearl Jam
Pearla – Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming
Pelican – City Of Echoes (Deluxe)
Pernice Brothers
Pharrell – Phriends
Philip Selway – Strange Dance
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Land Of Sleeper
Pink – Trustfall
POSH SWAT – POSH SWAT
Puscifer – Existential Reckoning: Rewired
Quasi – Breaking The Balls Of History
R. Ring – War Poems, We Rested
Raavi
Raye – My 21st Century Blues
Rebecca Black – Let Her Burn
Rival Sons – Darkfighter
Robert Forster – The Candle And The Flame
Robin Taylor Zander
Runnner – Like Dying Stars, We’re Reaching Out
Ruston Kelly
Ryuichi Sakamoto – 12
Sam Smith – Gloria
Samia – Honey
Sanguisugabogg
Saweetie – Pretty Bitch Music
Say Hi – Elocution Prattle
SBTRKT
Scott McMicken – Shabang
Screaming Females
Secret Machines – The Moth, The Lizard, And The Secret Machines
See You Next Tuesday – Distractions
Selena Gomez
SG Lewis – AudioLust & HigherLove
Shana Cleveland
Shania Twain – Queen Of Me
Sial – Sangkar EP
Skull Practitioners – Negative Stars
Skullpresser
Sleaford Mods
slowthai
SLUG – Thy Socialite
Snoop Dogg – Missionary
Sparks
Steady Holiday – Newfound Oxygen
Steve Mason – Brothers & Sisters
Steve Vai – Vai/Gash
Story Of The Year – Tear Me To Pieces
Sunroof – Electronic Music Improvisations Vol. 2
Supreme Beings Of Leisure – 22
Susanna Hoffs
Tanukichan
Taylor Swift – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
Tennis – Pollen
The Arcs – Electrophonic Chronic
The Bad Ends – The Power And The Glory
The Band Of Heathens – Simple Things
The Blaze – Jungle
The Brian Jonestown Massacre – The Future Is Your Past
The C.I.A. – Surgery Channel
The Church – The Hypnogogue
The Go! Team – The Get Up Sequence Part Two
The Golden Dregs – Grace And Dignity
The HIRS Collective – We’re Still Here
The Kid Laroi
The Killers
The Last Rockstars
The Lemon Twigs
The Libertines
The Men – New York City
The Moss – Insomnia EP
The Necks – Travel
The Rolling Stones – GRRR Live!
The Smashing Pumpkins – Atum: A Rock Opera In Three Acts
The Subways – Uncertain Joys
The Waeve – The Waeve
The Whiffs – Scratch ‘N’ Sniff
The Winery Dogs – III
Timber Timbre
Tré Burt
Tribunal – The Weight Of Remembrance
triton. – Sundown In Oaktown
Tropical Fuck Storm – Submersive Behavior EP
UNI & The Urchins – Simulator
Uniform
Various Artists – Stoned Cold Country
Velvet Negroni – Bulli
We Are Scientists – Lobes
Xiu Xiu
XL Life – The Boogie Down South
YoshiduO – To The Forest To Live A Truer Life
Young Thug
Yungblud
Zulu – A New Tomorrow