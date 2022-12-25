Zach Bryan, who released one of the best country albums of the year, rang in Christmas with a message for his fans about concert ticket prices and a new live album called All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Red Rocks).

“Seems there is a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately,” Bryan wrote. “I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of four-hundred bucks to be there and I’m done with it. I’ve decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I’ve done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don’t have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show. To clarify,, I am playing a few festivals which I have no control over.”

He continued:

I believe working class people should still be able to afford tickets to shows, so please sign up for the laylo link in my bio to be the first to know about tour dates, registration, and the on-sale of tickets. I’ll also be sending merch-drops and unreleased music through this messaging service. I am so tired of people saying things can’t be done about this massive issue while huge monopolies sit there stealing money from working class people.’ Also, to any songwriter trying to make “relatable music for the working class man or woman” should pride themselves on fighting for the people who listen to the words they’re singing. A tour announcement is coming soon and I’m sorry it has taken so long. Just did everything I possibly could to make tickets more affordable.

Bryan’s album American Heartbreak came out back in May. Here’s the live new album: