Earlier this month Metallica headlined the Microsoft Theatre in LA for their third annual Helping Hands Concert & Auction benefiting their nonprofit All Within My Hands. After openers Greta Van Fleet, Metallica’s show began with a five-song acoustic set. Smack in the middle of that was a cover of Thin Lizzy’s “Borderline.”

Metallica have a history of Thin Lizzy covers; their Grammy-winning 1998 version of the Irish traditional “Whiskey In The Jar” hewed closely to Thin Lizzy’s rollicking 1973 recording of the track. In fact, this acoustic set ended with a spin through “Whiskey In The Jar.” In the case of “Borderline,” Metallica stayed true to the power ballad vibes of the original. Today the band has uploaded pro-shot footage of the cover. Watch that below in addition to the live debut of “Lux Æterna,” the lead single from new album 72 Seasons.

After “Borderline,” the band debut a cover of UFO’s “It’s Killing Me.” Late in the show, St. Vincent joined Metallica for a run through “Nothing Else Matters.” Fan-made videos of those performances are below along with the night’s full setlist.

ACOUSTIC SET:

“Blackened”

“The Unforgiven”

“Borderline” (live debut)

“It’s Killing Me” (live debut)

“Whiskey In The Jar”

ELECTRIC SET:

“The Call Of Ktulu”

“Harvester Of Sorrow”

“Holier Than Thou”

“All Within My Hands”

“Creeping Death”

“Enter Sandman”

“Lux Æterna” (live debut)

“Nothing Else Matters” (Feat. St. Vincent)

“Seek & Destroy”