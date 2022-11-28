Metallica have absolutely never gone away. They can play stadiums anywhere in the world whenever they want, and new generations are always rediscovering their classics; “Master Of Puppets” had its Stranger Things-fueled resurgence last year. But Metallica haven’t actually released a studio album since 2016’s Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, and that’s about to change. Today, Metallica have announced plans to release the new LP 72 Seasons next year. They’ll also head out on a stadium tour where they’ll play two nights in every city, with completely different setlists from night to night.

James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich co-produced 72 Seasons with Greg Fidelman, who also worked on Hardwired… To Self-Destruct and the infamous Lou Reed collab Lulu. The new album is coming in April, and its 12 songs will last more than 77 minutes. But first single “Lux Æterna” isn’t long. Instead, it’s a fast and compact three-minute rocker with some very serious riffage. I wouldn’t say that the song returns Metallica to their thrash glory, but it comes closer than you might expect.

Along with the new album, Metallica have also announced plans for their M72 world tour, which will run for nearly two years. Metallica will play two shows in every city, with different setlists and openers. The shows will have an in-the-round stage design that’ll put their Snake Pit in the center of the stage, which should look cool. Below, check out the Tim Saccenti-directed “Lux Æterna” video, the 72 Seasons tracklist, and the M72 tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “72 Seasons”

02 “Shadows Follow”

03 “Screaming Suicide”

04 “Sleepwalk My Life Away”

05 “You Must Burn!”

06 “Lux Æterna”

07 “Crown Of Barbed Wire”

08 “Chasing Light”

09 “If Darkness Had A Son”

10 “Too Far Gone?”

11 “Room Of Mirrors”

12 “Inamorata”

TOUR DATES:

4/27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena *

4/29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^

5/17 – Paris, France @ Stade de France ^

5/19 – Paris, France @ Stade de France *

5/26 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion *

5/28 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion ^

6/16 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium %

6/18 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium ^

8/04 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium #

8/06 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium &

8/11 – Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique #

8/13 – Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique &

8/18 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium #

8/20 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium &

8/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium #

8/27 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium &

9/01 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium #

9/03 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium &

11/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center #

11/05 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center &

11/10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field #

11/10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field &

5/24/24 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion *

5/26/24 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion ^

6/07/24 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium *

6/09/24 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium ^

6/14/24 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stadium *

6/16/24 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stadium ^

7/05/24 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy *

7/07/24 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy ^

7/12/24 – Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano *

7/14/24 – Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano ^

8/02/24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium #

8/04/24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium &

8/09/24 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #

8/11/24 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field &

8/16/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium #

8/18/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium &

8/23/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium #

8/25/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium &

8/30/24 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field #

9/01/24 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field &

9/20/24 – Mexico City MX @ Foro Sol @

9/22/24 – Mexico City MX @ Foro Sol &

9/27/24 – Mexico City MX @ Foro Sol @

9/29/24 – Mexico City MX @ Foro Sol &

* with Architects & Mammoth WVH

^ with Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

% with Volbeat & Mammoth WVH

# with Pantera & Mammoth WVH

& with Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

@ with Greta Van Fleet & Mammoth WVH

72 Seasons is out 4/14 on Metallica’s own Blackened label.