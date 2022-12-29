Right now, a vast swath of the rap underground is working on the blueprint that Roc Marciano established more than a decade ago, and two of the most quietly consistent post-Marcberg rappers are Delaware’s RU$H and Jay Nice. RU$H/Jay Nice tracks tend to fit into a very specific mold. They deliver impeccably worded luxury-rap bars over hazy, minimal beats, and the effect is fuzzy and evocative — a fantastical crushed-velvet street-rap dreamworld.

RU$H and Jay Nice have the perverse habit of dropping around Christmas. Last year, they came out with their Famili 3 project on Christmas Eve. This year, they released the follow-up Famili 4 on Christas Day, and I’m only getting around to it today. But during this cold and sleepy season when nothing much is happening, these two guys somehow sound especially splendid. Famili 4 features appearances from Tha God Fahim, Big Cheeko, and Kuji Young, but RU$H and Jay Nice are the real draws here. Listen to the tape below.

<a href="https://rushofficialmusic.bandcamp.com/album/famili-4">FAMILI 4 by RU$H</a>

The self-released Famili 4 is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.