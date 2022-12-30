Mississippi party-rap duo Rae Sremmurd have lately been teasing their forthcoming album SREMM4LIFE, the follow-up to their 2018 triple album SR3MM. In recent months, they’ve released a bunch of early singles: “Denial,” the Flo Milli collab “Community Dick,” the Duke Deuce collab “Finger Food.” Today, they’ve got a new track called “Torpedo.”

“Torpedo” is Rae Sremmurd doing what they do. Most of the track is Swae Lee singing weirdly meditative melodies over a hazy synth-rap beat produced by Sonny Digital, SAV, and the perfectly named Austin Powerz. Swae’s brother Slim Jxmmi shows up late, rapping with a whole lot of energy, but most of the track belongs to Swae. The song is all about nightlife hedonism, and it’s clearly supposed to sound better when you’re faded; it’s probably being released right now so that it’ll get burn at New Year’s celebrations tomorrow night. Lyrical references include Finding Nemo, Johnny Bravo, Joe Dirt, and Steve-O. Check out the lightly psychedelic video below.

This is probably a good place to point out that my book The Number Ones: Twenty Chart-Topping Hits That Reveal The History Of Pop Music has a chapter on Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles”; you can buy the book here. SREMM4LIFE is apparently coming out sometime next year.