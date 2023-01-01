The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Is Now Spotify’s Most-Streamed Song Of All Time

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Is Now Spotify’s Most-Streamed Song Of All Time

News January 1, 2023 12:01 PM By Chris DeVille
The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” has surpassed Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” to become the most-streamed song in Spotify history. According to @chartdata, “Blinding Lights” now boasts 3.332 billion streams on the platform, just slightly more than “Shape Of You.” The two tracks are the only ones to surpass the 3 billion mark on Spotify to date. (I bet you can’t guess what’s third on the list.) The Weeknd was also Spotify’s most streamed artist of 2022, a feat he also achieved in 2015 and 2016. In 2021, “Blinding Lights” broke the record for the most weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100.

