The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Is Now Spotify’s Most-Streamed Song Of All Time

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” has surpassed Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” to become the most-streamed song in Spotify history. According to @chartdata, “Blinding Lights” now boasts 3.332 billion streams on the platform, just slightly more than “Shape Of You.” The two tracks are the only ones to surpass the 3 billion mark on Spotify to date. (I bet you can’t guess what’s third on the list.) The Weeknd was also Spotify’s most streamed artist of 2022, a feat he also achieved in 2015 and 2016. In 2021, “Blinding Lights” broke the record for the most weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100.

happy new years to blinding lights. the most streamed song of all time tonight @Spotify pic.twitter.com/kNL0X6zK2o — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 31, 2022