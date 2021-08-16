The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Breaks Record For Most Weeks On Billboard Hot 100

News August 16, 2021 4:04 PM By James Rettig

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” has broken the record for the most weeks spent on the Billboard Hot 100. As of this week, the track has now spent 88 weeks on the chart, beating out Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive,” which spent 87 weeks on the Hot 100 from 2012-14. The song currently sits at #18, which means it’s probably at no risk of falling off the chart anytime soon.

“Blinding Lights” first appeared on the chart on 12/14/19, debuting at #11. It reached #1 on 4/4/20 and spent four weeks in the top spot. Along the way, it broke records for the most time spent in the top five, 10, 20, and 40. Back in March, it became the first song to spent a whole year in the Hot 100’s Top 10.

“Blinding Lights” appeared on the Weeknd’s 2020 album After Hours. He has already started gearing up for his next era. A week and a half ago, he released a new single called “Take My Breath.”

