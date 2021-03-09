The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Is The First Song To Spend A Year In Billboard’s Top 10

News March 9, 2021 5:09 PM By James Rettig

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” is the first song to ever spend a full year in the Top 10 of Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. “Blinding Lights” logged its 52nd week in the Top 10, landing at #3 on this week’s chart. The song was released in November 2019 and debuted at #11; it dipped after that but made it to the Top 10 in February 2020 and has been a near-constant presence there ever since, save for two weeks in December when it dropped down into the Top 20.

A few months ago, the Weeknd broke the record for most weeks ever spent in the Top 10 — a record previously held by Post Malone’s “Circles” — and since then he’s performed at the Super Bowl, called out the “corrupt” Grammys over his lack of nominations, and released a compilation album of his biggest hits.

The Weeknd has another song in the Top 10 this week, “Save Your Tears,” at #6.

