The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”

New Music August 6, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

The Weeknd has released a new single, “Take My Breath.” It’s his first new solo track since his blockbuster 2020 album After Hours, which produced the record-breaking smash “Blinding Lights” and a whole host of other hits and culminated with a performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

He first previewed the song earlier this week, right around the time he was the subject of a GQ cover story in which he said that his upcoming album, which isn’t even done yet, is “the album I’ve always wanted to make.”

“Take My Breath” was co-produced by Max Martin. Watch a video for it below.

