Codeine, The Hated, Ida, And Tsunami Announce East Coast Reunion Shows In Advance Of Numero Group Fest

Some of the bands reuniting for the Numero Group’s 20th anniversary festival in LA have announced warm up shows on the

East Coast.

Just today, Codeine revealed that they would be playing their first show in 10 years at Union Pool on February 11, with Weak Signal opening. Tickets for that go on sale tomorrow at noon.

Over the holidays, the Hated announced that they’d be returning to their old stomping grounds for a show in Severna Park at the Earleigh Heights Fire Hall on January 15. Openers are the Deadwood Divine, Max Ochs, Kevin Barker and more. Tickets for that one are available now.

Tsunami announced a January 28 early show at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, NY (tickets here) that’ll be their first in two decades. Cathedral Ceilings will open.

And on Feb 4, Ida (who last performed in 2011) will return to Woodstock, NY’s Levon Helm Studios, where they recorded their most recent LP, Lovers Prayers. Tickets are available here.