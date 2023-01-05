Object Of Affection — a Los Angeles band featuring members who have played in Fury, Warfare, Lock, and Death Bells — emerged in 2020 with a self-titled debut EP and they followed that up with some stray singles, including “Night + Day” in 2021 and “Through And Through” last year.

Today, the band is announcing its first full-length album, Field Of Appearances, which will be out on Profound Lore this March — it was produced by Alex Newport and engineered by Phillip Odom. They’re also sharing lead single “Half Life.” Check out a video for it directed by Miwah Lee below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Half Life”

02 “Run Back”

03 “Time”

04 “Laying Claim”

05 “Buried”

06 “Someone”

07 “Is This Fate”

08 “Con-Man”

09 “Empty Eyes”

10 “Why Now”

LIVE DATES (w/ Dazy & Alien Boy):

01/28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

01/29 San Diego, CA @ The Whistle Shop

Field Of Appearances is out 3/3 via Profound Lore. Pre-order it here.