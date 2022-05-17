Object Of Affection – “Through And Through”

The members of LA’s Object Of Affection have long histories of playing in hardcore bands, including Fury, Warfare, Lock, and Death Bells. But Object Of Affection don’t make hardcore. Instead, the band goes all-in on gloomily fuzzed-out alt-rock hooks — the kind of dour melodies that sound best when they’re surrounded by densely vrooming guitar effects.

Object Of Affection released their self-titled debut EP in 2020, and they followed it with the one-off single “Night + Day” last year. Today, Object Of Affection have shared “Through And Through,” a tight and compact new single that sounds like the Jesus And Mary Chain attempting to sound like the Ramones. It rocks. Check out the song’s Jai Love-directed video below.

“Through And Through” is out now on Suicide Squeeze. It’s part of that label’s Pinks And Purples singles series, and you can buy it as a limited-edition floppy disc.

