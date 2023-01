Yesterday, Skrillex released “Rumble,” a new song with Fred again.. and Flowdan. It’s a precursor to Skrillex’s first proper album in almost a decade — and, if rumors are to be believed, there might even be two albums on the way. Today, Skrillex has released another new track, “Way Back” — this one’s a team-up with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd, and it’s pushed along by a pretty and gliding and skittering beat. Check it out below.