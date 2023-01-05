The Toronto artist who goes by Debby Friday has been at it for a while now, with a string of singles where she refined her take on shadowy, blasted-out electronic music. Last year, she was featured on an Adult Swim compilation alongside the likes of L’Rain, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and Julianna Barwick. Today, she’s announcing her debut full-length album GOOD LUCK, which will be out in March at Debby Friday’s new home of Sub Pop Records. She’s kicking off the rollout with the syrupy and intoxicating “SO HARD TO TELL.”

“I have a lower register and speak with vocal fry so I don’t know what came over me when I made this track,” she noted in a statement. “I have never in my life sung like this before and I had no idea I could even make these kinds of sounds with my voice. There’s no pitch effects on ‘SO HARD TO TELL,’ it’s all me.”

Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “GOOD LUCK”

02 “SO HARD TO TELL”

03 “I GOT IT” (Feat. Uñas)

04 “HOT LOVE”

05 “HEARTBREAKERRR”

06 “WHAT A MAN”

07 “SAFE”

08 “LET U DOWN”

09 “PLUTO BABY”

10 “WAKE UP”

GOOD LUCK is out 3/24 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.