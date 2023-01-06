Into It. Over It. released a vinyl-only split EP with Tyler Daniel Bean back in October as part of Tor Johnson Records’ split 7″ subscription series. Today, IIOI’s two tracks from the record are online. The first is an original called “My Goddamn Subconscious” that sees Evan Weiss and company light on their feet, with fervent acoustic strums and chipper wordless vocals tangled up in noodly lead guitar. The second, a cover of Bean’s “Heather Lane,” is more of a straight-ahead powerhouse, starting briskly yet plaintively and piling on sound as it goes. Both tracks are worth your time and can be heard below.

