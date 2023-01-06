It’s been a little more than two months since Detroit rap cult hero and Stereogum Artist To Watch BabyTron released his last project Bin Reaper 3: Old Testament, one of our favorite albums of last year. One week from today, BabyTron will follow that one with Bin Reaper 3: New Testament. It’s a little weird that we’re talking about Bin Reaper 3 as if it’s a franchise unto itself, but we’re talking about a whole new album from one of the most exciting rappers out there, so this is unquestionably good news.

Bin Reaper 3: New Testament is not a deluxe-edition or anything. It’s 26 new BabyTron tracks. BabyTron rarely collaborates with rap stars from outside Detroit, but he seems to be changing that policy; the new record has features from people like Lil Yachty, Rico Nasty, Remble, DaBoii, Cordae, and Detroit star Babyface Ray. It’s also got some great song titles: “Beetleborgs,” “Ricky Henderson,” “Animorph,” “Tronalation 28:27.”

BabyTron’s new single is called “Mr. Hanky,” and it’s named after the Christmas Poo from South Park. BabyTron has chosen to debut the song with a performance in the From The Block video series, except he’s doing it from the toilet. (He used to be known as ShittyBoyz BabyTron, so it all makes sense.) Over an extremely Detroit beat, BabyTron talks his shit: “2017, the scam page was catching imbeciles/ All the hate you doin’, try to meet me at the pinnacle/ The baddest kid in school, now I got more pape than my principal.” Below, listen to “Mr. Hanky” and check out the Bin Reaper 3: New Testament tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Forever $cams”

02 “Next Level 2”

03 “Golden Child”

04 “#FREEUNKY”

04 “Gimme Dat” (Feat. Lil Yachty)

05 “CatDog” (Feat. BabyFace Ray)

06 “Beetleborgs” (Feat. Cordae)

07 “Mr. Hanky”

08 “Remote Control”

09 “RIP Hutch” (Feat. Rico Nasty & Remble)

10 “Mike Amiri Monster”

11 “Vintage Tron Pt.1/Vintage Tron Pt. 2”

12 “Euphoria 2”

13 “Sunday School”

14 “Dirty Draco” (Feat. KanKan)

15 “Zap Zone” (Feat. Certified Trapper)

16 “Ricky Henderson”

17 “Waffle House” (Feat. Drego & Beno, ShittyBoyz, RMC Mike, BabyFxce E, J1Hunnit, & Prince Jefe)

18 “Mainstream Tron 2”

19 “100 OVR”

20 “Za Morant”

21 “You Would’ve Thought” (Feat. DaBoii)

22 “Animorph”

23 “2 EA$Y”

24 “Tronalation 28:27”

25 “I Can’t Call It” (Feat. $camaurion)

Bin Reaper 3: New Testament is out 1/13.