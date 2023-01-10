M83 are back. The Anthony Gonzalez-led synth project has a new album on the way called Fantasy, which will be out in full on March 17. It’s the proper follow-up to 2016’s Junk, though since then Gonzalez has released film soundtracks and an instrumental album and reissued his landmark Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming for its 10th anniversary.

“I wanted this record to be very impactful live,” Gonzalez said in some press material. “The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of Before The Dawn Heals Us. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones… I wanted to be more present lyrically and vocally even if that was daunting at first. “I thought if I could achieve that, this album will be more personal than those that came before.”

Gonzalez worked with Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Joe Berry, and his brother Yann to craft Fantasy. Today, he’s sharing the effervescent and strobing lead single “Oceans Niagara.” “It’s like a Neu! song,” Gonzalez said of the track. “I wanted to create this sense of friendship. Listening to that song, I imagine people running, driving fast, or riding spaceships together. It’s this sense of going forward. Like a magic potion that you take to discover new worlds.”

Watch a video created by Yann Gonzalez below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Water Deep”

02 “Oceans Niagara”

03 “Amnesia”

04 “Us And The Rest”

05 “Earth To Sea”

06 “Radar, Far, Gone”

07 “Deceiver”

08 “Fantasy”

09 “Laura”

10 “Sunny Boy”

11 “Kool Nuit”

12 “Sunny Boy Part 2”

13 “Dismemberment Blues”

TOUR DATES:

04/10 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/11 Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

04/13 San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

04/14 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

04/15 Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

04/16 Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

04/18 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04/19 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

04/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

04/22 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/23 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

04/25 New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/28 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

04/29 Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

04/30 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

05/02 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

05/03 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

05/05 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

05/06 Salt Lake City, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater

05/08 Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

05/09 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/10 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/14 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

05/16 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Fantasy is out 3/17 via Other Suns/Mute.