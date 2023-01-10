M83 – “Oceans Niagara”
M83 are back. The Anthony Gonzalez-led synth project has a new album on the way called Fantasy, which will be out in full on March 17. It’s the proper follow-up to 2016’s Junk, though since then Gonzalez has released film soundtracks and an instrumental album and reissued his landmark Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming for its 10th anniversary.
“I wanted this record to be very impactful live,” Gonzalez said in some press material. “The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of Before The Dawn Heals Us. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones… I wanted to be more present lyrically and vocally even if that was daunting at first. “I thought if I could achieve that, this album will be more personal than those that came before.”
Gonzalez worked with Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Joe Berry, and his brother Yann to craft Fantasy. Today, he’s sharing the effervescent and strobing lead single “Oceans Niagara.” “It’s like a Neu! song,” Gonzalez said of the track. “I wanted to create this sense of friendship. Listening to that song, I imagine people running, driving fast, or riding spaceships together. It’s this sense of going forward. Like a magic potion that you take to discover new worlds.”
Watch a video created by Yann Gonzalez below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Water Deep”
02 “Oceans Niagara”
03 “Amnesia”
04 “Us And The Rest”
05 “Earth To Sea”
06 “Radar, Far, Gone”
07 “Deceiver”
08 “Fantasy”
09 “Laura”
10 “Sunny Boy”
11 “Kool Nuit”
12 “Sunny Boy Part 2”
13 “Dismemberment Blues”
TOUR DATES:
04/10 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/11 Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
04/13 San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
04/14 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
04/15 Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
04/16 Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
04/18 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/19 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
04/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
04/22 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/23 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
04/25 New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/28 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
04/29 Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
04/30 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
05/02 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
05/03 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
05/05 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/06 Salt Lake City, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater
05/08 Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
05/09 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/10 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/14 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
05/16 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Fantasy is out 3/17 via Other Suns/Mute.