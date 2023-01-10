mui zyu – “Sore Bear”

mui zyu – “Sore Bear”

Celia Tang

News January 10, 2023 9:21 AM By James Rettig
0

Next month, mui zyu is releasing her debut album, Rotten Bun For An Eggless Century. So far, we’ve heard “Ghost WIth A Peach Skin” and “Rotten Bun” from it — the latter made our best songs of the week list — and today the British experimentalist is back with one more, the album’s spectral and haunting closer “Sore Bear.”

“This song is a moment of calm where the protagonist has finally overcome their battles, but accepts there will be more to come,” Eva Liu said in a statement. “It is about being comfortable with confrontation but also having the autonomy to choose when / if to confront. It’s about protecting yourself with love and accepting that with love there will be loss.”

Listen below.

Rotten Bun For An Eggless Century is out 2/24 via Father/Daughter Records.

James Rettig

