We’ve been getting drips and drabs from the U.S. Girls camp since about last summer, when Meg Remy shared “So Typically Now.” More recently, Remy followed up with “Bless This Mess.” Well, turns out all of that was leading up to an album announcement: Bless This Mess, following 2020’s Heavy Light, will be out next month via 4AD. In conjunction with the announcement, U.S. Girls are sharing a synthy slow jam called “Futures Bet,” which features vocals from Jane Inc.’s Carlyn Bezic and comes with a video directed by Alex Kingsmill.

Written and recorded as Remy became pregnant (and eventually a mother) with twin boys, Bless This Mess features numerous collaborators: Alex Frankel of Holy Ghost!, Marker Starling, Ryland Blackinton of Cobra Starship, Basia Bulat, Roger Manning Jr. of Jellyfish and Beck. Remy also worked with audio engineers Neal H Pogue, Ken Sluiter, Steve Chahley, and Maximilian Turnbull, who is also Remy’s husband and co-parent.

Listen to and watch “Futures Bet” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Only Daedalus”

02 “Just Space For Light”

03 “Screen Face” Feat. Michael Rault

04 “Futures Bet”

05 “So Typically Now”

06 “Bless This Mess”

07 “Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo)”

08 “RIP Roy G Biv” Feat. Marker Starling

09 “St James Way”

10 “Pump” Feat. Alanna Stuart

TOUR DATES:

04/13 – Montreal, QC @ Center PHI

04/14 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

04/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

04/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

04/18 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

04/21 – Chicago IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/27 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

04/28 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

all dates w/ Jane Inc.

Bless This Mess is out 2/24 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.