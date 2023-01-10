Last fall, husband-and-wife duo Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn confirmed they had recorded a new Everything But The Girl album, their first since 1999’s Temperamental. “Just thought you’d like to know that we have made a new Everything But The Girl album. It’ll be out next spring. Love, Ben and Tracey,” they wrote on social media. Last week, the trip-hop/folktronica act shared a brief video teasing new music. Today, that new music is here: Along with a single, “Nothing Left To Lose,” Everything But The Girl have announced the forthcoming album Fuse arriving in April. “Nothing Left To Lose” also has a music video directed by Charlie Di Placido.

Written and produced by Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn in 2021, Fuse features 10 tracks. It was mixed by Bruno Ellingham at Riverside Studios in Bath and mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Opening up about the band’s decision to record new music (the pair have spent the past few years reissuing a lot of their albums after regaining the rights to them), Thorn says: “Ironically the finished sound of the new album was the last thing on our mind when we started in March 2021. Of course, we were aware of the pressures of such a long-awaited comeback, so we tried to begin instead in a spirit of open-minded playfulness, uncertain of the direction, receptive to invention.”

Watt adds: “It was exciting. A natural dynamism developed. We spoke in short-hand, and little looks, and co-wrote instinctively. It became more than the sum of our two selves. It just became Everything But The Girl on its own.”

About the title Fuse, Thorn says: “After so much time apart professionally, there was both a friction and a natural spark in the studio when we began. However much we underplayed it at the start, it was like a fuse had been lit. And it ended in a kind of coalescence, an emotional fusion. It felt very real and alive.”

Listen to and watch “Nothing Left To Lose” below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Nothing Left To Lose”

02 “Run A Red Light”

03 “Caution To The Wind”

04 “When You Mess Up”

05 “Time And Time Again”

06 “No One Knows We’re Dancing”

07 “Lost”

08 “Forever”

09 “Interior Space”

10 “Karaoke”

Fuse is out 4/21 via Buzzin’ Fly Records/Virgin Music Group.