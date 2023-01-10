On Friday, the grizzled rock ‘n’ roll wildman Iggy Pop released his latest album Every Loser, and it’s our first Album Of The Week for 2023. Pop recorded that album with Andrew Watt, the Justin Bieber/Post Malone collaborator who’s also produced recent comeback albums for veteran rockers Ozzy Osbourne and Eddie Vedder. The musicians on the album include heavy hitters like Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and those guys joined Iggy Pop when he performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month.

I don’t know how many late-night performances Iggy Pop is planning on doing, but he should really only play Kimmel, since it’s the only late-night show that’s set up so that audience members can get excited during live performances. That’s what they did last night. Iggy performed the Every Loser single “Frenzy,” and he got into it, leaping around and passing the mic out to the audience. The audience actually responded. It looks like it would’ve been fun to be in that room.

Jimmy Kimmel announced his musical guests as “Iggy Pop And The Losers,” but you know those guys’ names. Along with Duff McKagan and Chad Smith, the backing band also included Andrew Watt, wearing a cool floral suit, and former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. Watch the performance below.

Every Loser is out now on Atlantic/Gold Tooth.