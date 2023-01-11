Fly Anakin – “Blicky Bop”

New Music January 11, 2023 12:05 PM By James Rettig
Richmond rapper and producer Fly Anakin had a big year in 2022 between the release of his long-coming “debut” album Frank and a whole host of different collaborations. Today, he’s announcing the first entry in a new project called Skinemaxxx, a pair of EPs that were produced by his longtime collaborator Foisey. Skinemaxxx (Side A) will be released in April, and he’s previewing it with the hazy, free-flowing lead single “Blicky Bop.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Into”
02 “Blicky Bop”
03 “Cafeteria (Skit)”
04 “Sudden Death (Bigger Fan)” (Feat. Big Kahuna OG)
05 “Outsidigan’s Anthem”
06 “Bonnet Music”
07 “Love Song (Grand Marquis Version)”
08 “Affirmations” (Feat. Pink Siifu)
09 “After School (Skit)”
10 “Suppression”
11 “Blizzies With GoQuan”
12 “Channel 69 (Skit)”

Skinemaxxx (Side A) is out 4/5 via Lex Records.

James Rettig Staff

