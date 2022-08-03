Stream bbymutha’s New EP MUTHALEFIC3NT Produced By Fly Anakin

New Music August 3, 2022 9:55 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Stream bbymutha’s New EP MUTHALEFIC3NT Produced By Fly Anakin

New Music August 3, 2022 9:55 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The hard-swaggering Chattanooga rapper bbymutha has been cranking out a steady stream of EPs since releasing her sprawling Muthaland album in 2020. The latest is out today. MUTHALEFIC3NT finds bbymutha linking with fellow underground favorite Fly Anakin, who produced the whole thing and guests on the first proper song, “BLINK!” The project shows off the darker, grimier, more introspective side of bbymutha, but it’s still playful enough to interpolate “Ring Around The Rosie” (rhymed with “cocaine for my nose-y”) and reference Jerry Springer. Read our recent Fly Anakin interview here and stream the new bbymutha EP below.

Related

Fly Anakin Sets Out On His Own (With A Little Help From His Friends)
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Huge Video Screen Falls Onto Dancers During Performance From Hong Kong Boy Band, Authorities Investigating

5 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Tops List Of Celebs With Worst Private Jet Carbon Emissions, Rep Responds

3 days ago 0

Watch Porno For Pyros & Billy Corgan Cover Led Zeppelin At Lollapalooza

2 days ago 0

Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample From “Energy,” Monica Lewinsky Requests Next Change

1 day ago 0

Beyoncé Will Remove Same Ableist Slur From Renaissance That Lizzo Removed From Her Album

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest