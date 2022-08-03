Stream bbymutha’s New EP MUTHALEFIC3NT Produced By Fly Anakin
The hard-swaggering Chattanooga rapper bbymutha has been cranking out a steady stream of EPs since releasing her sprawling Muthaland album in 2020. The latest is out today. MUTHALEFIC3NT finds bbymutha linking with fellow underground favorite Fly Anakin, who produced the whole thing and guests on the first proper song, “BLINK!” The project shows off the darker, grimier, more introspective side of bbymutha, but it’s still playful enough to interpolate “Ring Around The Rosie” (rhymed with “cocaine for my nose-y”) and reference Jerry Springer. Read our recent Fly Anakin interview here and stream the new bbymutha EP below.