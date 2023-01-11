Last year the mysterious Seoul-based bedroom-shoegaze project Parannoul stayed busy: an EP in February, a collaborative EP with Asian Glow in September, a hybridized LCD Soundsystem/Car Seat Headrest cover in between. Today, Parannoul starts off 2023 with a big, lovely new song.

Right now, “We Shine At Night” appears to be a standalone single. The track lasts for six and a half minutes, and it goes through peaks and valleys, but it maintains the same warm, comforting fuzz-pop haze throughout. Guitars twinkle and vroom, while keyboards plink and strings hum. The song has vocals from Seoul-based dream-popper Della Zyr and from “people around the world,” and it’s also got a string arrangement from Rei Miyamoto, a member of the Osaka band Vampillia.

In the “We Shine At Night” video, a group of friends wanders the countryside, bathed in golden-hour light. It’s pretty! Check it out below.