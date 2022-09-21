Stream Parannoul & Asian Glow’s Epic Collaborative EP Paraglow

New Music September 21, 2022 By Chris DeVille
Parannoul and Asian Glow are two compelling and ambitious DIY solo recording projects out of Seoul. Last year both artists contributed to a split EP with São Paulo’s sonhos tomam conta. Today Parannoul and Asian Glow have released another EP together, this time teaming up on music under the name Paraglow. Over the course of four tracks, the last of which runs 15 minutes, the duo maps out a vivid and dramatic world of sound, assembled from sounds that feel like punk and prog and pop all at once. (Emo, post-rock, and shoegaze too.) As you might expect based on their past output, this is epic stuff presented with a scrappy homespun vigor — ideas and emotions spilling over with a rare fearlessness. Enter into the world of Paraglow below.

