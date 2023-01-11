Back in November, the Los Angeles rock band Death Valley Girls announced a new album, Islands In The Sky, and shared its lead single, “What Are The Odds.” Today, they’re back with the LP’s second single, the starry and impassioned “Sunday.” “Recently I realized I have been numbing, medicating, intellectualizing, and avoiding my pain and feelings for most of my life,” bandleader Bonnie Bloomgarden said of the track, continuing:

Over the past few years I learned you have to feel and move through your feelings or they get stuck, and then you become a vessel or container for all the feelings you are trying to avoid! If you acknowledge, feel, and process them, you get to release and move them out of you! This song is to honor that process! Feel your feelings, be so sad you wanna cry forever, and then move on, you gotta keep moving!

Watch the track’s Alice In Wonderland-inspired video below.

Islands In The Sky is out 2/24 via Suicide Squeeze Records.