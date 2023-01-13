Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

New Music January 12, 2023 7:03 PM By James Rettig
0

Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.

Since then, Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, which will be out on March 10. The follow-up to 2020’s Plastic Hearts was recorded in Los Angeles and featured production credits from Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson.

Check out “Flowers” below.

Here’s a trailer for the album:

Endless Summer Vacation is out 3/10 via Columbia.

