On the heels of Midnights selling more vinyl in a year than any other LP in the modern era, Taylor Swift unexpectedly crashed a 1975 show in London at the 02 Arena on Thursday (January 12). Walking out in a sparkling dress, Swift covered the 1975’s “The City” (from the band’s 2013 self-titled debut) on acoustic guitar and did a live debut of Midnights hit single “Anti-Hero.”

This cameo is just a preview of what’s to come on Swift’s highly (highly, highly) anticipated Eras Tour, which kicks off March 17 in Arizona. Watch some fan-shot footage of Swift debuting “Anti-Hero” live below.

