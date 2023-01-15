Westkust Announce Breakup
The Swedish band Westkust have broken up. The group, which shared members with fellow indie-poppers Makthaverskan, released two full-lengths in their decade together, 2015’s Last Forever and 2019’s self-titled album. But they recently shared a post to their Instagram stating that they are no more: “Hello, so its been a while since we gave any updates,” they wrote. “The reason for this is that we’re not really a band any longer.”
“It has now been over ten years since Westkust was formed,” they went on. “We started this band back in 2011 out of pure love for the music and the scene with no expectations at all and we feel truly blessed by all the love and support we have received throughout the years.” They continued:
We would like to thank each and everyone who’s been listening to our music, coming to our shows, bought the merch or just showed us appreciation in any type of way. We would also like to thank each and everyone of you who in different ways has been involved with the work behind everything. Different band members, other bands, producers, booking agents, Rasmus Hansén, you all know who you are. Thank you so much for everything
Vinyls and merch will be available until it sells out. Write a message to westkust@gmail.com or send a DM to our instagram @westkustband if you’re interested.