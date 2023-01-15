Westkust Announce Breakup

The Swedish band Westkust have broken up. The group, which shared members with fellow indie-poppers Makthaverskan, released two full-lengths in their decade together, 2015’s Last Forever and 2019’s self-titled album. But they recently shared a post to their Instagram stating that they are no more: “Hello, so its been a while since we gave any updates,” they wrote. “The reason for this is that we’re not really a band any longer.”

“It has now been over ten years since Westkust was formed,” they went on. “We started this band back in 2011 out of pure love for the music and the scene with no expectations at all and we feel truly blessed by all the love and support we have received throughout the years.” They continued: