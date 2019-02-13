Westkust – “Cotton Skies”

Back in 2015, we met Westkust, a Swedish indie-pop band that shares two members in common with the great Makthaverskan. That year, Westkust released their impressive debut album Last Forever. After that, they went quiet. But last month, Westkust broke their silence, announcing plans to come back with a self-titled sophomore album and sharing the very good single “Swebeach.” Today, they’ve followed it up with an even better one.

“Cotton Skies,” the new Westkust song, is basically shoegaze, with all the towering mountains of guitar-fuzz that the term implies. But it’s also a fast, hooky, urgent song, and it sounds dizzy and liberated. There is a whole lot of life in this song, and you can hear it below.

<a href="http://westkust.bandcamp.com/album/cotton-skies" target="_blank">Cotton Skies by WESTKUST</a>

Westkust is out 3/1, and you can pre-order it at Bandcamp. And as luck would have it, Makthaverskan also just came back with a new single.