The “blog-rock nostalgia festival” Just Like Heaven had its inaugural edition in 2019 before being derailed by the pandemic. It finally returned last year with a bunch of acts aimed at the millennial set, and it’s coming back again this year. The 2023 edition incudes Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the reunited the Walkmen, MGMT playing their debut album Oracular Spectacular in full, and much more in that vein.

Future Islands, M83, Hot Chip, Two Door Cinema Club, Caribou, Fever Ray, the Bravery, Peaches, and Azealia Banks are all on the roster, as are Ladytron, STRFKR, Metronomy, the Faint, the Sounds, and Cults. This year’s JUst Like Heaven will take place on Saturday, May 13 at Brookside At The Rose Bowl. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 20. More details here.