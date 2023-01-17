Just Like Heaven Festival Lineup Has Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Walkmen, & MGMT Playing Oracular Spectacular In Full

News January 17, 2023 12:09 PM By James Rettig
0

Just Like Heaven Festival Lineup Has Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Walkmen, & MGMT Playing Oracular Spectacular In Full

News January 17, 2023 12:09 PM By James Rettig
0

The “blog-rock nostalgia festival” Just Like Heaven had its inaugural edition in 2019 before being derailed by the pandemic. It finally returned last year with a bunch of acts aimed at the millennial set, and it’s coming back again this year. The 2023 edition incudes Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the reunited the Walkmen, MGMT playing their debut album Oracular Spectacular in full, and much more in that vein.

Future Islands, M83, Hot Chip, Two Door Cinema Club, Caribou, Fever Ray, the Bravery, Peaches, and Azealia Banks are all on the roster, as are Ladytron, STRFKR, Metronomy, the Faint, the Sounds, and Cults. This year’s JUst Like Heaven will take place on Saturday, May 13 at Brookside At The Rose Bowl. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 20. More details here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lana Del Rey Pushes Back Album, Shares New Artwork And Tracklist

3 days ago 0

Nick Cave Responds To ChatGPT Attempt To “Write A Song In The Style Of Nick Cave”

1 day ago 0

Sky Ferreira Addresses New Music Holdup: “This Is Beyond Fucked Up”

3 days ago 0

Cate Blanchett Asks Slipknot Fan Margot Robbie If Anyone Actually Likes Metal

3 days ago 0

Yellow Magic Orchestra’s Yukihiro Takahashi Dead At 70

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest