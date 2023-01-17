Truth Club – “It’s Time”

New Music January 17, 2023 11:27 AM By James Rettig
0

It’s time … for more Truth Club. The North Carolina band showed a whole lot of promise on their 2019 debut album Not An Exit — multiple tracks from it landed on our best songs of the week list and they were among the 40 Best New Bands Of 2019.

Today, they’re sharing their first new single since then, the locked-in and nervy “It’s Time.” “Praytell how to voice a need for some space/ Sunset suppressant through the blinds,” Travis Harrington sings on it. “In the dark I’m split/ In the dark you lay up working the stars backwards.” Truth Club are gearing up to release a new full-length later this year

Check out “It’s Time” alongside the band’s upcoming live dates below.

TOUR DATES:
01/25 Washington, DC @ Quarry House Tavern
01/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club
01/27 Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
01/28 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
03/12 Chattanooga, TN @ JJ’s Bohemia*
03/13 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa*
03/15-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/25 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle^
* w/ Protomartyr
^ w/ Archers of Loaf

“It’s Time” is out now.

