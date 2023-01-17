The twisty, mind-bending English group Mandy, Indiana made it onto our list of the Best New Bands Of 2021 thanks to their debut … EP. Today, they’re back with “Injury Detail,” their first new single since then — it’s pounding and industrial and chaotic. Per vocalist Valentine Caulfield, it “was inspired by the idea of being trapped in a liminal space, with the guitars creating a seemingly limitless and undefined landscape. The vocals act as a guide to possible salvation, or perhaps something of a more sinister intent.” Watch a video for it below — the band will make their live stateside debut at SXSW later this year.

TOUR DATES:

01/20 London, UK @ Lexington

02/03 Manchester, UK @ Yes

02/04 Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard

02/05 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

03/10-19 Austin, TX @ SXSW

“Injury Detail” is out now via Fire Talk Records.