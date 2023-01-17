Mandy, Indiana – “Injury Detail”

Mandy, Indiana – “Injury Detail”

The twisty, mind-bending English group Mandy, Indiana made it onto our list of the Best New Bands Of 2021 thanks to their debut EP. Today, they’re back with “Injury Detail,” their first new single since then — it’s pounding and industrial and chaotic. Per vocalist Valentine Caulfield, it “was inspired by the idea of being trapped in a liminal space, with the guitars creating a seemingly limitless and undefined landscape. The vocals act as a guide to possible salvation, or perhaps something of a more sinister intent.” Watch a video for it below — the band will make their live stateside debut at SXSW later this year.

TOUR DATES:
01/20 London, UK @ Lexington
02/03 Manchester, UK @ Yes
02/04 Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard
02/05 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
03/10-19 Austin, TX @ SXSW

“Injury Detail” is out now via Fire Talk Records.

