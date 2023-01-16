The Hated Perform For The First Time Since 1989

The Hated are one of the many groups reuniting at the 20th anniversary festival for the archival label Numero Group, which is set to take place in Los Angeles next month. But before that, the band performed for the first time since 1989 at the Earleigh Heights Fire Hall in Severna Park, Maryland. Watch some videos and check out some photos from the night below.

And here’s the setlist (per setlist.fm):

“Anonymous Descriptions Of Uncontrollable Urges”

“Hey Mister”

“Somewhere”

“Intro/Your Mind”

“Words Come Back”

“Waiting”

“Two People Blue”

“Untold Mess”

“No More We Cry”

“Everysong”

“What Was Behind”

“Departure”

“Rain”

“Psalm”

“Underground”

“Return”

“Promises”

“Someone”