George Michael’s Estate “Will Not Endorse” Planned Biopic Rumored To Star White Lotus‘ Theo James

Over the weekend, rumors swirled about a George Michael biopic thanks to an article in the British tabloid The Daily Mail, which stated that White Lotus star Theo James had been selected to play the musician in a film that was in the late stages of development. The article noted that the movie had the blessing of George Michael’s estate. But that does not appear to be the case. The estate shared a statement that said it was not aware of the project and “will not be endorsing it in any way.”

“To all of George’s Lovelies, fans and lovers of his music, a story has been published stating that George Michael’s family has endorsed a so called ‘biopic’ about his life,” the statement reads. “On behalf of George’s family and [George Michael Entertainment] we want to make it clear that there is no truth whatsoever in this story, we know nothing about this project and will not be endorsing it in any way.”

The script for the rumored film was said to depict the singer’s career from the end of his Wham! days to his start as a solo artist. It’s unclear if it will end up happening at all. Last year, a documentary about Michael called Freedom Uncut had a brief run in movie theaters.