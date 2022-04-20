George Michael Self-Directed Documentary Freedom Uncut Premiering In Theaters This Summer

Before he died in 2016, George Michael was working on a documentary about his life. That documentary, called Freedom Uncut, will be released in theaters this summer on June 22. The film is narrated by Michael and is being described as “his final work” — Michael also credited as a co-director of the documentary alongside David Austin, Michael’s close friend, collaborator, and manager. Freedom Uncut focuses on the period between the release of his 1987 single “Faith” and 1990’s Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1, the album that produced “Freedom! ’90.”

The film will feature interviews with Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Ricky Gervais, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Tracey Emin, Liam Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Jean Paul Gaultier, James Corden, Tony Bennett, and more. It’ll also contain never-before-seen footage from the “Freedom! ’90” music video, and a 4K remaster of the David Fincher-directed video will screen ahead of the documentary. All five of the supermodels featured in the video — Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Tatjana Patitz, and Linda Evangelista — also got together for the first time since filming to discuss their experience.

Tickets for the documentary go on sale on April 27, and a list of theaters where it’ll play will be available that day.